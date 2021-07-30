Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,103,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,909. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

