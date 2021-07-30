Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.69.
About Mapletree Commercial Trust
