Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.