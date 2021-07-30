Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

MARA opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

