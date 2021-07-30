Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.60 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 317,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 76,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 127,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 93,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,846,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

