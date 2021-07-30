Markel (MKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.45 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $56 EPS for the current fiscal year and $69 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,208.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. Markel has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

