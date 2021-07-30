MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.80

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 7451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.