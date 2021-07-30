Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 64,708 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,583,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,643,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,328,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

