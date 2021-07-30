Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

