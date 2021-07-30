Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,351 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.66 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

