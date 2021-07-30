Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $429.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $429.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

MA traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $385.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,350. The stock has a market cap of $382.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.73. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 154,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

