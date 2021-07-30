Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $440.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.04.

MA stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.73. The stock has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

