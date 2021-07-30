Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.88. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 3,480,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

