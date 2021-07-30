Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 2.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.41 and last traded at C$43.68. 78,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 166,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.94.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

