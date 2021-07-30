Maxim Group Increases Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $28.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

MITK stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $839.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

