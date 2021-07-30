McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Stephens

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $244.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

