MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,848,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.11. 1,713,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.12. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

