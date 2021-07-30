Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

MRO stock opened at GBX 159.55 ($2.08) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 496.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

