Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.14). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.11), with a volume of 7,148,422 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 496.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

