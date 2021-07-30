Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $41.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $170.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $172.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,632. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $504.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

