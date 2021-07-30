Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $194.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

