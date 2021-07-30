MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 218.8% in July

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MKKGY opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

