Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $135,683.33 and approximately $15.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

