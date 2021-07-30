Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.69, but opened at $102.51. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 5,076 shares traded.

The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,780 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $24,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

