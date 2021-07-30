Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) were down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 396,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $915.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

