Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,948. Methanex has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

