Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $105.17 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,741 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 6.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.98. 734,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

