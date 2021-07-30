Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,894,000 shares, an increase of 410.2% from the June 30th total of 2,919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MYBUF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Meyer Burger Technology has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

