Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 104,674 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.8% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

