Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

