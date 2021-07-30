Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $329.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s Q4 results were driven by strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work as well as adoption of hybrid work model. A recovering ad and job market scenario boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal first quarter owing to tough year over year comparison and supply chain disruptions. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to weigh on margins.”

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.04. 568,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,346,965. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.