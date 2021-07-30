MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $780.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $625.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.