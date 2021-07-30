MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $780.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.25.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $625.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
