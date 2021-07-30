Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $193.10. 663,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,626. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $196.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.