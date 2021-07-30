Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

In other Mid-Southern Bancorp news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,162 shares of company stock worth $154,571. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

