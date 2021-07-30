Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

