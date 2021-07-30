Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

