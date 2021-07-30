Millennium Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PRTS opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of -258.57 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

