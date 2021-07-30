Millennium Management LLC Invests $11.63 Million in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,162,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $17,800,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of FWAA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.