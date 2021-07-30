Millennium Management LLC Makes New $12.43 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

SPKBU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

