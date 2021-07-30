Millennium Management LLC Purchases 506,372 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 166.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,372 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Gates Industrial worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 312.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 536,151 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $18,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 159,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

GTES stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

