Milton C. Ault III Buys 3,500 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN opened at $4.66 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

