Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.87.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $214,830.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Mimecast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

