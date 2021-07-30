Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MBPFF opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.25. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.