Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,470.82. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.