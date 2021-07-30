Mizuho Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $318.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.16.

NYSE LH opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $296.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.65 by $0.48. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

