Mizuho Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $370.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $266.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.88. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.