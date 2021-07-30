MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,376 shares of company stock worth $78,598,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

