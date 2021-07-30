Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Shares of MNRO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Get Monro alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.