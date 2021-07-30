MoonTools Price Tops $19.18 on Top Exchanges (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $527,535.35 and $4,597.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for $19.18 or 0.00047726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

