Morgan Stanley Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,606.36.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,525.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,405.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 39.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

