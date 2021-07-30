Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $81,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

